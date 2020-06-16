Van Ryn, Lena Belle
Dec 20, 1924 - Jun 14, 2020
Lena Belle Van Ryn, 95, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Hoem, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.