Williams, Lenon

Mar 23, 1950 - May 18, 2020

Lenon Williams, 70, of Tampa, FL, died on May 18, 2020. Services will be held at 2-3PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



