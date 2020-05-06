Anderson, Leola D.

Jan 31, 1934 - Apr 29, 2020

Leola D. Anderson, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00pm-10:00pm on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Graveside services will be held 10:00am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Stacey Ball and Meathor Anderson-Thomas; brother, Hilton Williams; niece, Donnie Jones; 2 granddaughters; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



