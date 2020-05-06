Leola D. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson, Leola D.
Jan 31, 1934 - Apr 29, 2020
Leola D. Anderson, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00pm-10:00pm on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Graveside services will be held 10:00am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Stacey Ball and Meathor Anderson-Thomas; brother, Hilton Williams; niece, Donnie Jones; 2 granddaughters; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved