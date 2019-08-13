|
Gainsboro, Leon A.
age 93, of Sarasota, FL formerly of University Park, FL on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Hirsch) and the late Irene (Sloane). Loving father of Jay Gainsboro and his wife Barbara, Jamie Stone and her husband John, Daniel Gainsboro and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of David, Adam, Jessica, Jenna, Benjamin and Matthew. Dear brother of Lloyd Gainsboro and the late Dexter Gainsboro.
Services were held at Temple Shir Tikvah, 141 Boston Post Rd., Wayland, MA on Monday, August 12.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MA Audubon Society, Development Office, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 www.massaudubon.org
Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300, www.levinechapel.com
