Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Shir Tikvah
141 Boston Post Rd.
Wayland, MA
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro
Visitation
Following Services
at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro
Resources
Leon A. Gainsboro Obituary
Gainsboro, Leon A.
age 93, of Sarasota, FL formerly of University Park, FL on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Hirsch) and the late Irene (Sloane). Loving father of Jay Gainsboro and his wife Barbara, Jamie Stone and her husband John, Daniel Gainsboro and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of David, Adam, Jessica, Jenna, Benjamin and Matthew. Dear brother of Lloyd Gainsboro and the late Dexter Gainsboro.
Services were held at Temple Shir Tikvah, 141 Boston Post Rd., Wayland, MA on Monday, August 12.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MA Audubon Society, Development Office, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 www.massaudubon.org
Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300, www.levinechapel.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
