Greene, Dr. Leon C.

Jun 1, 1925 - May 29, 2020

Leon Charles Greene – a mentor to many, a lifetime contributor, and a friend to all – passed peacefully on May 29, 2020 at The Glenridge, Sarasota, Florida surrounded by his loving wife, Grace, and devoted daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law Doug DeCelle. Leon was 94 (just 3 days shy of his 95th birthday).

Born June 1, 1925 in Rochester, New York to Floyd and Florence Dittman Greene, Leon was a loving provider to his family, to his church and to the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch where he served on many advisory boards and committees. He loved gardening and being outdoors.

Educated at Denison University (B.S. degree-1950) and University of Pennsylvania (M.S. degree-1951 and Ph.D. degree-1957), Dr. Greene earned honors from the University of Pennsylvania as well as several scientific associations for his dissertation on pain sensation. He was wise beyond his education; and people of all ages and stations in life sought his advice and benefited from his counsel.

Dr. Greene's career began as a research scientist for the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. After receiving his Doctorate, he joined pharmaceutical giant, Smith Kline & French, where he held positions as Research Scientist, Director of Research, VP of Worldwide Development and Senior Consultant from 1957-1986. During his tenure with Smith Kline & French, Dr. Greene was presented an award for Distinguished & Extraordinary Service for his work as a liaison to initiate communication between the FDA and pharmaceutical companies; which was previously non-existent. As Director of Research, Dr. Greene's team was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for the development and marketing of the first ulcer healing drug, Tagamet. Dr. Greene's career took him to many Countries including the United Kingdom, France and Japan where he became a frequent traveler on The Concorde. He and his wife, Grace also enjoyed many special trips together throughout their 70 years of marriage.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring eternal wife, Grace Smith Greene; children Jennifer Greene DeCelle (Doug), Jeffrey Leonard Greene (Jodie), James Lawrence Greene (Andrea); 7 grandchildren Kim DeCelle (Mike Gibson), Kristen DeCelle Ojo (Ife), Travis Greene, Tyler Greene, Collier Greene (Alexis), Raychel Renna, Maci Ryan; 2 great grandchildren Morayo and Luke Ojo; sister Cheryl Greene Haak (Bob); and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by father, Floyd Lewis Greene, mother Florence Leila Dittman Greene and brother Elmer Lewis Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of MEND, Inc., 99 East Second Street, P. O. Box 828, Moorestown, New Jersey 08057. Memorial services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store