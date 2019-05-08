|
Adler, Leonard
Jan 24, 1955 - April 17, 2019
Boulder, Colorado. Leonard Kenneth Adler, age 64, died peacefully on April 17, 2019 after an extended illness. Lenny was born in Coral Gables, Florida to Sydney and Lillian Adler. Their family moved to Sarasota in 1955 where Lenny attended Bay Haven Elementary, Sarasota Junior High and Senior High Schools. He was an outstanding athlete and captain of his Junior High School baseball, basketball, and football teams. Lenny served as President of his freshman class the year Sarasota Junior High School became integrated and helped facilitate the transition. He later moved to Boulder, Colorado to study Buddhism at Naropa University, where he lived and periodically gave community lectures throughout his life. Lenny had a creative spirit and palette for fine foods. He enjoyed dance, writing, and calligraphy, and will be remembered for his humor and open, friendly nature. Lenny is pre-deceased by his parents and survived by a brother, Steven Adler, sisters Faith Walmer and Hope Mead, and their families. Lenny's father, Syd Adler, was a co-founder of The Hermitage Artist Retreat Inc., on Manasota Key, Florida. A life enrichment fund has been designated in Lenny's memory to support resident needs at Mesa Vista of Boulder. Contributions can be made payable to Mesa Vista of Boulder, 2121 Mesa Drive, Boulder CO. 80304, for the Lenny Adler Fund.
