Stiles, Leonard
December 1, 1936 - March 6, 2020
Leonard John Stiles, 83, of Venice, Florida passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Daniel Stiles and Margaret Leach.
Len graduated from Sayreville High School in 1957. He then enlisted in the US Navy serving 2 years in the Mediterranean Sea on the USS Fremont.
Len retired from Jersey Central Power and Light Company in New Jersey after 32 years working as a lineman and a layout technician. Len's passions were golf and the New York Giants football team. He had season tickets for 50 years, enjoying many games with his brother and their children. In addition, he and Barbara enjoyed travelling to Europe, the Caribbean, an Alaska.
Leonard was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Venice, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 26 years, a son, John Stiles of Virginia and a daughter, Patricia Hils of Bridgewater, NJ. Len is also survived by two stepsons. Greg Tornquist of Yardley, PA and Gary Tornquist of Hamilton, NJ. In addition, Leonard loved his 7 grandchildren and one great grandson. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother Daniel.
Interment will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on March 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm. Viewing will be from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the Peppler Funeral Home located at 114 Main St in Allentown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's. 722 Apex Rd Suite A, Sarasota FL 34240.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020