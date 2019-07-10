|
|
Goldfarb
(nee Guttstadt), Leonie Renate
Dec 19, 1924 - Jul 01, 2019
Passed peacefully in her home at Aviva Senior Living in Sarasota.
She is survived by her three daughters; Karen, Madelyn & Leslie, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Leonie was adored by her loving husband Dr. Norman J. Goldfarb.
Born in Berlin, Leonie moved to New York in 1939 with her family. Married Norman in 1948 & they retired to Florida full time in 2003.
Her life was full and spirited. She had a constant thirst for knowledge and was loved dearly by her family and friends. She inspired many. Donations in her memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 14, 2019