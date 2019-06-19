Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRae Dalbey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRae Dalbey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LeRae Dalbey Obituary
Dalbey, LeRae
Jan. 1, 1934 - June 14, 2019
LeRae Dalbey, of Venice, FL died June 14, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born January 1, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Ada (Nichols) Sakale.
Mrs. Dalbey is survived by her husband Ross M. Dalbey, Jr; beloved mother of Kurt (Denise) Ast, Clint (Teri) Ast, Steve (Barb) Ast, Karin (Jim) Teresinski, Karrie (William) Hordyk and JoAnn Butenhof; her stepdaughters, Deb (Dean) Garny and Jill (Scott) Miller; her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ervin R. Ast; and her son, Ronald Ast. Interment will be private at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice, FL is handling arrangement.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now