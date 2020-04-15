|
|
Jones, Leroy
Feb 20, 1950 - Apr 13, 2020
Leroy Jones, 70, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 13, 2020. Services will be held 1:00pm Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife - Doris Mays; Sisters - Linda Jones, LilyBelle Jones, Brenda Jones, Barbara Jones, Joanne Jones, Laura Brown
Children - Yashica Jones,Joseph Jones,Angie Jones,Step kids - Earnest Arnold, Marquis Mays, Lewrendi Mays,Grandchildren - Jayla Rivers,Ma'Riyah Murray,Sh'Miyah Murray,Earnest Arnold IV,Eunique ArnoldEldrian Arnold
Vincent Gordon,Amari Mays,Timothy Murray Jr, Xavion Arnold Host of nieces and nephews Special thanks to - Valerie Butler and Stephanie Lewis
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020