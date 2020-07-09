Markle, LeRoy

Nov 26, 1923 - Jul 8, 2020

LeRoy "Roy" Markle, 96, of Fuquay Varina, NC died July 8, 2020 at Wake Med Cary Hospital. He has been a resident of Windsor Point Retirement Community since 2013. Prior to moving to Fuquay Varina, he resided in Nokomis, FL, moving there from Bedminster, NJ in 1986.

Mr. Markle was a veteran of World War II serving aboard LST 241 with the U.S. Navy reaching the rank of CPO. He married Dora May Walls and lived in Far Hills, NJ where they, along with his parents owned and operated Markle's Taxi Service. In 1986 he retired from Peapack-Gladstone Bank as Vice President/Branch Manager.

He has been a member of the Union Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 (Far Hills -Bedminster Fire Department) since 1949. He was a Past Chief and President of the Department. Mr. Markle was a Special Police Officer in Far Hills and a volunteer with the Bedminster Police Department.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years. He is survived by his children Lisa Thomson (Drew), David (Sara) of Hillsborough, NC, and Bob (Karen) of DeLand, FL., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, which he succumbed to, no memorial service will be held. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Gladstone, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Music Ministries, 402 N Main St, Fuquay Varina NC 27526



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store