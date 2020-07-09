1/
LeRoy Markle
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Markle, LeRoy
Nov 26, 1923 - Jul 8, 2020
LeRoy "Roy" Markle, 96, of Fuquay Varina, NC died July 8, 2020 at Wake Med Cary Hospital. He has been a resident of Windsor Point Retirement Community since 2013. Prior to moving to Fuquay Varina, he resided in Nokomis, FL, moving there from Bedminster, NJ in 1986.
Mr. Markle was a veteran of World War II serving aboard LST 241 with the U.S. Navy reaching the rank of CPO. He married Dora May Walls and lived in Far Hills, NJ where they, along with his parents owned and operated Markle's Taxi Service. In 1986 he retired from Peapack-Gladstone Bank as Vice President/Branch Manager.
He has been a member of the Union Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 (Far Hills -Bedminster Fire Department) since 1949. He was a Past Chief and President of the Department. Mr. Markle was a Special Police Officer in Far Hills and a volunteer with the Bedminster Police Department.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years. He is survived by his children Lisa Thomson (Drew), David (Sara) of Hillsborough, NC, and Bob (Karen) of DeLand, FL., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, which he succumbed to, no memorial service will be held. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Gladstone, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Music Ministries, 402 N Main St, Fuquay Varina NC 27526

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved