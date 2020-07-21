1/1
Leroy Sims Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sims, Jr., Leroy
Mar 22, 1933 - Jul 17, 2020
Leroy Sims, Jr., 87, passed away on Jul. 17, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held 9:00am to 11:15am on Thurs. Jul. 23, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 4005 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Afterwards, a Private Ceremony will be held. Burial will be held 2:00pm on Thurs. Jul. 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Leroy was born in Sarasota and educated in the public schools. He earned a B.A. Degree in Pre-Medicine from Florida A&M University. He taught high school Physical Science-Chemistry. He earned a A.S. Degree from Miami-Dade Junior College. He was an instructor in the Mortuary Department.
Leroy was also a Funeral Director, Salesman, an Education Specialist for Dodge Chemical Co, Mass. Presenting Education workshops throughout the country.
He was an Army Paratrooper, 101st Airborne Division and member of the Medical Co.Leroy was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and many other Civic Organizations.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Lillian Woodie Sims of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Cathy Sims of Stockbridge, GA; two sons, Kevin (Kimberly) of Miami, FL and Bryan of St. Petersburg, FL; step-daughter, Cassandra Alexander of Orlando, FL; step-son, Christopher Alexander of Waldorf, MD; 2 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, half sister, Maurine Keys; half brother, Keith of Tallevast, FL; aunt, Thomasena Jackson; step sisters, Marian Dailey; sister-in-law, Janie Davis (Aaron) of Bradenton, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Woodie (Marian) of Palmetto, FL; nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
02:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, Lillian. Leroy has a special place in my memories.
Jay Rhodes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved