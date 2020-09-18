Bachtel, Leslie

Mar 17, 1947 - Sep 11, 2020

Leslie Bachtel passed away September 11, 2020, at home, with her loving husband Jeff Bachtel and dog KoKo by her side. Leslie was born in East Chicago, Indiana, on March 17, 1947; the only child of Evelyn Fugate Plain and Lester Plain. As a little girl, she was a talented dancer and loved participating in local and national ballroom dance competitions. Leslie competed in dance and gymnastics until she graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School (Calumet City, IL) in 1965. She became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and had adventures traveling the world for work. He favorite places were Tahiti, Tokyo, and France. In 1986 Leslie began her 26 year long career as a teacher for Sarasota County Schools. Known as "Mrs. Wilk" and "Wilk" to her students and colleagues, Leslie's career became her passion and lasting legacy. Wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, and whale slippers, she taught with humor, compassion, and the occasional impromptu song on an out of tune guitar that was missing half its strings. A few of the highlights from her teaching tenure include the Career Day program; the Orient Express program; the Drama Club; the Creative Writing Club; the School Newspaper; chairperson for the Sarasota County Reading Council; and director of Venice Little Theatre Summer Camp. Leslie was awarded "Teacher of the Year" in 1991, 1994, and 2006 and inducted into Who's Who of American Teachers in 1992. "Wilk" retired from teaching in 2012 and could be found beating friends at weekly poker games and playing fantasy NASCAR with her Outlook family and friends. Leslie always championed the underdog and saw the good in people that others overlooked. She is survived by her best friend, partner in crime, and husband of almost 40 years, Jeff Bachtel, her daughter Joie, and countless friends and students whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Florida Literacy Coalition in Leslie's name.



