Nanny, Leslie
Mar 1, 1941 - Nov 20, 2019
Leslie St. John Nanny, neé Widder, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Leslie was born in Greenwich, CT on March 1, 1941 to George Edwin Widder and Alice St. John Maloney. Leslie graduated from Sarasota County Adult High School in 1962. She worked for GTE for many years, retiring in 1995, and worked part time at CVS until the summer of 2019.
A service is planned for December 28, 2019, in Sarasota FL. Additional information, messages and memories can be found at Sound Choice Cremation Services website.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019