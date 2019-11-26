Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Nanny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Nanny


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Nanny Obituary
Nanny, Leslie
Mar 1, 1941 - Nov 20, 2019
Leslie St. John Nanny, neé Widder, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Leslie was born in Greenwich, CT on March 1, 1941 to George Edwin Widder and Alice St. John Maloney. Leslie graduated from Sarasota County Adult High School in 1962. She worked for GTE for many years, retiring in 1995, and worked part time at CVS until the summer of 2019.
A service is planned for December 28, 2019, in Sarasota FL. Additional information, messages and memories can be found at Sound Choice Cremation Services website.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -