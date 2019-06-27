|
|
|
Treworgy, Leslie S.
Apr 22, 1961 - Jun 23, 2019
Leslie S. Treworgy, 58, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Columbus, OH, died on Jun 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Jul 1, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Jul 1, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More