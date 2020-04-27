Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Forrler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Forrler


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Forrler Obituary
Forrler, Lester
Jan 8, 1925 - Apr 16, 2020
Lester Irvin Forrler, age 95 of Sarasota, Florida went to be with Jesus, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Lester was born in Gillespie Illinois. Lester was preceded in death by his four brothers and wife Elaine whom he was married to for 68 years. Lester served in the United States Navy during WWII on the destroyer the USS Owen. He is survived by his daughter Dee Ann Keenan (Ron), granddaughter Melanie Keenan, great grandson Brandon and granddaughter Michelle Thrall (Glen). Lester was a member of Bee Ridge Baptist Church. Due to the CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -