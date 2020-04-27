|
Forrler, Lester
Jan 8, 1925 - Apr 16, 2020
Lester Irvin Forrler, age 95 of Sarasota, Florida went to be with Jesus, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Lester was born in Gillespie Illinois. Lester was preceded in death by his four brothers and wife Elaine whom he was married to for 68 years. Lester served in the United States Navy during WWII on the destroyer the USS Owen. He is survived by his daughter Dee Ann Keenan (Ron), granddaughter Melanie Keenan, great grandson Brandon and granddaughter Michelle Thrall (Glen). Lester was a member of Bee Ridge Baptist Church. Due to the CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020