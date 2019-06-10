Home

Curtner, II, Lester Franklin
March 10, 1947 - June 7, 2019
Lester F. Curtner, II passed away peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida after a courageous seven month battle with leukemia. He was born March 10, 1947 in Sidney, Ohio to Lester F. Curtner and Esther (Jennings) Curtner. Les was survived by his lifelong friend Michael L. Steenrod, sister Pamila A. (Curtner) Sarver and husband Frank P. Sarver of Venice. Les had various careers and businesses in his lifetime. There will be a celebration of Les's life on Saturday, June 15 from noon until 6:00 pm at Ideal Classic Cars located at 2224 Tamiami Trail, S, Venice, Florida. Out of all of his careers and business opportunities Ideal Classic Cars was his favorite. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lester's name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 12, 2019
