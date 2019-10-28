|
|
Benner, Lewis (Nick)
Feb 17, 1937 - Oct 18, 2019
Lewis Oliver Benner of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully at home, on October 18, 2019, at the age of 82 years after having fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lewis, also known as Lew or Nick, was born on February 17, 1937 in Summerdale, Pennsylvania. Lew grew up in a large family of 7 siblings, 6 that have preceded him in death. Lew graduated from Enola High School, Enola Pennsylvania, in 1955 and soon after enlisted in The United States Air Force; where he served his country from 1957 to 1977. He met his wife of 60 plus years, Laura Mary Darrell, in a soda shop while stationed in Vermont; where they were married in 1959. They then embarked on a 20-year, multi-state and foreign country adventure; where he served his country in the Air Force while raising 3 children. Laura Benner preceded him in death 7 months ago, in March 2019. After retiring from the Air Force with 20 years of service, he settled in Maytown, Pennsylvania where he continued to work in insurance sales, and the iron works industry. Eventually retiring a second time from National Life & Accident Insurance Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania he moved his family to Camelot Lakes in Sarasota, Florida. Lew was active in his retirement days with playing golf, bowling leagues, card games, square dancing, and using his computer for making movie and music CD's for his grandkids. Known for his storytelling, he also loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and could always seem to put a smile on their faces.
He is survived by: Cathy Lynn Benner – Daughter – Sarasota, Fl; Lewis & Bonnie Benner, Jr. – Son & Daughter-in-law – Bradenton, Fl; Jeffery & Carole Benner – Son & Daughter-in-law – Palmyra, Pa; Charles & Connie Benner – Brother & Sister-in-law – Lake Wales, Fl; Beverly Benner – Sister – Enola, PA James & Diana Darrell – Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law – East Hampton, NY; Rachel & Gary Schellinger – Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law – Sarasota, Fl;. Grandfather of: Valerie Graybill, Jeffery Benner, Jr, Jeremy Benner, Laura Martin, and Brian Martin. Great Grandfather of: Cassidy Graybill, Kathryn Graybill, Riley Benner, Aaron Benner, and Lucas White.
An internment service is being planned for a later date at The Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidwell Hospice at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ in lieu of flowers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019