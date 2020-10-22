1/
Lewis Smither Jr.
1932 - 2020
Smither Jr., Lewis
Sep 17, 1932 - Oct 10, 2020
Lewis Smither Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. with family in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 88. Surviving is Lew's wife Arlene of 70 years in marriage along with sons Gary (Debbie Smither, Lew III (Terry) Smither including five grandchildren Gabriel (Brooke) Smither, Brad (Christina) Smither, Curtis Jaclyn, Michael and five great grandchildren Lewis , Lucas, Lillian, Theo, Winnie. It is with great pleasure to communicate how Lew touched and influenced so many lives. He will be returning home to Bagdad, Kentucky to be with family. A notification of celebration of life will be in the near future. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to PGA Junior Golf.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
