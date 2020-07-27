Mohler, Lewis Walter
Mar 11, 1937 - Jul 17, 2020
Lewis "Lew" Mohler, age 83, of Venice, FL, passed away in his sleep after a long and courageous battle with dementia. He had borne the gradual decline of his considerable abilities with characteristic stoicism and grace. He was able to remain at home for several years with the aid of his wife Bonnie until he required admittance to professional memory care in July 2018.
Lew was born in Coloma, MI and grew up in Watervliet, MI, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete in varsity baseball, basketball, and football at Watervliet High School, class of 1955. He was honored for these achievements in 2019, when he was inducted into the Watervliet Athletic Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation from high school, Lew served two years in the army as a combat engineer, stationed in Germany. He returned home, where he met and married Bonnie Geisler. He worked in Manufacturing at the Watervliet Paper Company mill before matriculating to the University of Maine, Orono on a scholarship. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration and a Pulp & Paper Management Certificate while working to support a growing family
S.D. Warren, a subsidiary of Scott Paper, hired Lew out of college in 1966, and his 32-year career with the company spanned sales, marketing, and new venture development. He moved around the country with his wife and two children as he took on different positions. He was instrumental in building Warren's profitable Pressure Sensitive Adhesive business, retiring in 1998 as Vice President & General Manager of Warren's Specialty Division.
Lew was a thoughtful, soulful man who was curious about spirituality and enjoyed philosophical discussions with his family and close friends. He possessed a resolute inner drive which propelled him throughout his life. He had an innate ability to gauge character, was humble, empathetic, gentle, and non-judgmental. He provided unflagging loyalty and support to his family and friends. Lew loved exploring new places, whether through his passion for sailing or a simple road trip. He enjoyed music, following local high school sports teams, and savoring a cup of coffee while watching political news programs. He was very funny, and in his understated style he relayed anecdotes from his youth and delivered jokes with a quick wit which remained intact throughout his illness.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie (Geisler) Mohler, their son Thomas Mohler (Shelly Berk) of Las Cruces, NM, and their daughter Susan Mohler of Maynard, MA. He is preceded in death by his brother Lester Mohler and their parents, Walter and Marguerite (Hansen) Mohler, all of Holland, MI.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a family memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lew's honor to The Roskamp Institute in Sarasota, (roskampinstitute.org
) which specializes in neurological research to find the causes and treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases.