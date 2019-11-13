Home

Lia Esther Hull


1928 - 2019
Lia Esther Hull Obituary
Hull, Lia Esther
May 1, 1928 - Nov 12, 2019
Lia, a lifelong Catholic, was born in Colon, Republic of Panama, daughter to Morris C. and Georgina Osorio. Together with her late husband, Robert M. Hull (Bob), whom she married in October of 1947, Lia retired in 1981 and moved from Panama to Sarasota, Florida. Seven years later, both Lia, a Panamanian citizen, and Bob, a British citizen, proudly became naturalized Americans. Lia enjoyed reading, playing cards, volunteering at the library, walking, and working crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1996, and by granddaughter Heather in 1995. Lia is survived by sons Richard (Linda) and Randy (Kathryn), along with grandchildren Roland, Jeff, Cindy, Ryan, Evan, and Shannon. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Jubi, Molly, and Sam. There is no scheduled memorial service or Mass.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
