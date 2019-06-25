Frieda, Lila

June 1, 1930 - June 9, 2019

Lila Faye Frieda, 89, of Sarasota FL peacefully passed away into heavenly paradise on June 9th, 2019.

Lila was born in Little Rock, South Carolina on June 1st, 1930 to Sarah and Brice Ward. She is survived by her three children, Terry Morris (Kansas City, MO), Melvin K. Frieda and Gwen Furner of Sarasota, FL, along with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Granny".

She was preceded in death by her husband; Melvin Frieda and three of her children; Larry Morris, Douglas Frieda and Karen Frieda.

Lila worked in the nursing field, was a proud military wife, loved books and history, sharing stories of the past, and was known for her delicious southern cooking.

Lila was one of a kind, who never lost her wit or sense of humor even during her last days. She will be truly missed and forever held in our hearts with tremendous love.

A memorial will be held at 2pm on Sunday, July, 7th at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota FL 34232.