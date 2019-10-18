|
Yarberry, Lila
Jun 12, 1925 - Oct 12, 2019
Lila Mae Yarberry, age 94 of Dayton, OH (formally, Venice, FL) passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born June 12, 1925 in Eads, CO to Alexander and Margaret. She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Yarberry Jr., daughter, Shirlene Baker, brothers, Marvin, Orlin and Woodrow Watts. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Loughman (Mike) of Tipp City, OH, son, Grant Mitchell (Pavlina) of San Carlos, CA , grandchildren, Shannon, Kyle, Alia, Ian, Jason and Ethan; as well as great grandchild, Chase.
Lila worked in Real Estate for many years in Venice, FL, retiring at age 80. She was an avid golfer, and was very good at the game. She enjoyed cooking, painting and sewing. She loved being with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
Arrangements by: Neptune Society, 513-860-0376
Donations may be made to:
Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care
8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton OH 45458
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019