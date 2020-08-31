Jenkins-Wisner, Lillette
Feb 6, 1924 - Aug 25, 2020
Lillette E. Jenkins-Wisner, 96, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Lillette was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many and was an internationally renowned concert pianist and vocalist who traveled the world.
An in-person celebration of life service will be held on September 6, 2020 at 2pm, for family. The service will also be available on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rehoboth Beach – Team Name: Lil's Angels (http://act.alz.org/goto/Lils_Angels
).