1/1
Lillette Jenkins-Wisner
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenkins-Wisner, Lillette
Feb 6, 1924 - Aug 25, 2020
Lillette E. Jenkins-Wisner, 96, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Lillette was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many and was an internationally renowned concert pianist and vocalist who traveled the world.
An in-person celebration of life service will be held on September 6, 2020 at 2pm, for family. The service will also be available on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rehoboth Beach – Team Name: Lil's Angels (http://act.alz.org/goto/Lils_Angels).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Maryland, Inc.
299 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-788-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society Of Maryland, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved