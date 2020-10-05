Blakemore, Lillian Amelia Mild

Feb 16, 1922 - Oct 1, 2020

Lillian Amelia Mild Blakemore passed away in Sarasota, FL on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 98 years. She was born February 16, 1922 in Gourley township, Menominee County, MI to Samuel Benjamin and Lydia Wilhelmina Mild both of Finland.

Lillian married Robert Willis Blakemore in Ypsilanti, MI on November 2, 1946.

She worked in accounting at Motor State Products in Ypsilanti for 14 years, and 8 years at Eastern Michigan University.

The Blakemores moved to Rives, TN in 1978. Lillian was widowed in 1985 and in 1991 she moved to Sarasota, FL with her sister Edna to be with her niece and great niece where she lived until her death.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob Blakemore of Rives, TN as well as her parents, her brothers Toivo, Leonard, and Harry, and sisters Bertha Hartman and Edna Etzcorn.

She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Carol Plute, Gary Mild, Sandra DeAzagra, Elaine Dunlap, Samuel Mild, Derek Etzcorn, Barbara Davis, and Ellen Lewis, as well as 17 great and 20 great-great nieces & nephews.

Arrangements have been made for cremation and interned in Reeves, TN.

Flowers are being received by White-Ranson Funeral Home.



