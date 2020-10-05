1/
Lillian Amelia Mild Blakemore
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blakemore, Lillian Amelia Mild
Feb 16, 1922 - Oct 1, 2020
Lillian Amelia Mild Blakemore passed away in Sarasota, FL on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 98 years. She was born February 16, 1922 in Gourley township, Menominee County, MI to Samuel Benjamin and Lydia Wilhelmina Mild both of Finland.
Lillian married Robert Willis Blakemore in Ypsilanti, MI on November 2, 1946.
She worked in accounting at Motor State Products in Ypsilanti for 14 years, and 8 years at Eastern Michigan University.
The Blakemores moved to Rives, TN in 1978. Lillian was widowed in 1985 and in 1991 she moved to Sarasota, FL with her sister Edna to be with her niece and great niece where she lived until her death.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob Blakemore of Rives, TN as well as her parents, her brothers Toivo, Leonard, and Harry, and sisters Bertha Hartman and Edna Etzcorn.
She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Carol Plute, Gary Mild, Sandra DeAzagra, Elaine Dunlap, Samuel Mild, Derek Etzcorn, Barbara Davis, and Ellen Lewis, as well as 17 great and 20 great-great nieces & nephews.
Arrangements have been made for cremation and interned in Reeves, TN.
Flowers are being received by White-Ranson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved