Champney, Lillian
March 1, 1920 - March 1, 2019
Sarasota, Florida – on March 1, 2019, Lillian K. Champney passed away exactly 99 years after she was born on March 1, 1920. Lillian was preceded in death by 1st husband, Parker D. Bossardt and her 2nd husband, Arthur G. Champney, her stepfather, John I. Carlson, mother, Laura A. Carlson, brother, John I. Carlson, Jr "Jack" and brother, Bob Carlson (Jule) all from the Boston, MA area. She is survived by three (3) sons, Richard (Tina) Bossardt, John (Doris) Bossardt , James (Carmen) Bossardt and stepson, Paul (Connie) Champney. John currently lives in Minneapolis, Mn and Scottsdale, Az. Richard, James and Paul live in Coos Bay, Oregon, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Holliston, MA, respectively. Lillian is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren currently living in California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and New York.
Lillian, the stepdaughter of a Swedish builder, moved frequently in her younger days, living in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago and Boston. She attended 13 schools and graduated in the Boston area where she also attended Business School and met and married her first husband, Parker in 1942. Parker enlisted in the Navy. After the war, they moved to Kansas City and started their family of 3 boys. Rich was born in 1944, John in 1947 and Jim in 1951. Just before Jim was born, Lillian & Parker moved back to the Boston area. They settled in Holliston and raised their family there until Parker passed away in 1959 at age 38 after a long illness. Lillian raised her boys, alone, for almost five years when she met and married Arthur Champney, a Holliston, MA businessman with two sons, Ronald and Paul Champney. When Arthur retired, the couple moved to Sarasota, Fla and enjoyed a life with great friends and neighbors. The couple loved to travel and Lillian acted as a tour escort on many trips/cruises. They also liked to entertain at their home on Siesta Key. Lillian loved gardening, bowling, reading and jig-saw puzzles on Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Village where she spent the last 11 years of her life. Art passed away in 2004 and Lillian and her friends/neighbors remained devoted to each other for the rest of Lillian's life.
Lillian will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Sunnyside Village and the Tidewell Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they provided Lillian during the last 3 - 4 months of her life. The family also sends a special thank you to Claire, Liette and Joyce for their extraordinary love and care. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Sunnyside Village Chapel in Sarasota, Florida on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM. For further information, email [email protected]
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2019