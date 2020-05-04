Colodny, Lillian H.

Jun 5, 1927 - Apr 25, 2020

Lillian Colodny was born in 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, the youngest of four children. Her parents, Sophie and Stephen Hill, were Lithuanian immigrants. She met Arnold Colodny on a blind date in Boston and fell in love with his dry humor and sharp mind. After their marriage in 1955, they had three children.

Lillian loved to collect antiques in her time in the North East. From copper molds, pewter ice cream molds, to old wooden jig saw puzzles. Her love for big dogs led her to bring up two large English Mastiffs, the first she would show to win countless blue ribbons. She and Arnold loved to travel and did so extensively for Arnold's various medical conferences.

As with many New Englanders, the winter months became too much for Lillian and Arnold. They settled in Sarasota in 1999. After Arnold's death, Lillian joined the Bird Key Women's Club and became a mah jongg enthusiast playing twice a week. She and her circle of ladies also enjoyed traveling together, taking many cruises and road trips. Her schedule was also kept busy with innumerable family gatherings over the years.

Lillian is survived by her children and their spouses, Lissa and Dean Sivara, Craig Colodny and Linda Matsui, and Eric Colodny, and her 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Cooper Sivara, Cara and Grant Kinsey, Casey Colodny and Andy Matsumoto, and Alex Colodny.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: The Friendship Centers Development Office, 1888 Brother Geenen Wan, Sarasota, Florida 34236 or Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors, Burlington, VT.



