Helleis, Lillian
May 3, 1928 - Sept 19, 2019
Lillian H. Helleis, 91, of Nokomis passed away September 19, 2019. She was born May 3, 1928 in Manhattan, NY to the late Jacob and Elizabeth Koska Helleis.
Lillian will be remembered as a loving and generous mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her pets and was avid in her support of the ASPCA. She worked for the New York Transit Authority for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Malpeli of Nokomis, grandson, David Malpeli and wife Sarah, great grandchildren, Travis and Brandon Malpeli, all of Waynesville, NC. a sister, Betty McNeace of Sarasota as well as several nieces, nephews and other family and friends
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jacob Helleis and her son-in-law, Peter Malpeli.
Private services will be held at a later date.
