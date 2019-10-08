|
|
Stilwell, Lillian
Nov 22, 2015 - Oct 5, 2019
STILWELL, Lillian was introduced to this world on Sept 22, 2015. She was 8 weeks premature, weighing only 3lbs 6oz. She made all the doctors and nurses work really hard to find the illness that ailed her at birth. With lots of testing they found out she had SCN2A gene disorder. She was the first person to be diagnosed with this at St. Lukes. Her parents knew that she needed to see the best doctors she could. With lots of research done her and mom moved to Fla, Lillian was only months old. She saw the best doctors, but still had a rough road ahead. She fought through 4 surgeries, pneumonia, and several viruses.
Lillian is survived by her parents Stephanie and Eric Stilwell; siblings, Zowie and Eric Stilwell; grandparents, Connie and Vince Pace, Judy and Jim Sockwell, and Ray Stilwell; 4 uncles, 5 aunts, 8 cousins, and 1 second cousin.
A Visitation will be held on Thur, Oct. 10th from 3-5PM, Service from 5-6PM, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30PM at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. To share a memory of Lillian or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
