Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
Lillian Stilwell


2015 - 2019
Lillian Stilwell Obituary
Stilwell, Lillian
Nov 22, 2015 - Oct 5, 2019
STILWELL, Lillian was introduced to this world on Sept 22, 2015. She was 8 weeks premature, weighing only 3lbs 6oz. She made all the doctors and nurses work really hard to find the illness that ailed her at birth. With lots of testing they found out she had SCN2A gene disorder. She was the first person to be diagnosed with this at St. Lukes. Her parents knew that she needed to see the best doctors she could. With lots of research done her and mom moved to Fla, Lillian was only months old. She saw the best doctors, but still had a rough road ahead. She fought through 4 surgeries, pneumonia, and several viruses.
Lillian is survived by her parents Stephanie and Eric Stilwell; siblings, Zowie and Eric Stilwell; grandparents, Connie and Vince Pace, Judy and Jim Sockwell, and Ray Stilwell; 4 uncles, 5 aunts, 8 cousins, and 1 second cousin.
A Visitation will be held on Thur, Oct. 10th from 3-5PM, Service from 5-6PM, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30PM at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287. To share a memory of Lillian or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
