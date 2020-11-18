Grumbley, Lillie E.

Apr 19, 1935 - Nov 14, 2020

Lillie Elizabeth Grumbley, 85, of Sarasota Florida passed away on Saturday November 14th 2020.

Lillie Grumbley was born in Springfield Ohio on April 19, 1935. She graduated from Springfield High School. She married Elwood Grumbley in Richmond, Indiana. She had many jobs which she loved to include Publix and Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Lillie Grumbley is preceded in death by her husband Elwood Grumbley, parents Donald and Martha Smith, Siblings Bill Smith, John Smith and Catherine Silvers, and her niece Alyssa Smith.

Lillie Grumbley is survived by her children Paula Grumbley, Gary and Teresa Grumbley, and Greg Grumbley, her sister Elma Marshall and Brother Roger Smith, her grandchildren, Jessica and Frank Russo, Nicholas Grumbley, Michelle Grumbley, Patrick Grumbley, Michael Sanders and Natalie Grumbley and her great grandson Joseph Russo.

Lillie Grumbley was full of life, cherished her family and the time spent with them. Her infectious laugh will be missed by all.

The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hospice House and staff as well as Toale Brothers Funeral Home.



