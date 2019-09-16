|
|
Plakiotis, Limberis (Lee)
August 19,1941 - September 9, 2019
Limberis (Lee) Plakiotis, age 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away unexpectedly at 6:42PM on September 9, 2019.
Lee was born on August 19, 1941 in Ios, Greece. He was the third child of John and Marousa Plakiotis. He finished sixth grade in school and went straight to work at the eyeglass factory at 12 years old. He has been working hard ever since. Lee came to the United States in 1962, he arrived by boat and disembarked carrying his suitcase and a bird cage with his pet canary inside. Lee went straight to work at his brother's diner washing dishes and it didn't take him long to teach himself to speak, read and write English. He worked hard learning all he could working up from the dishwasher to cook, then he trained to become a pastry chef. In 1968, Lee and his brother, Gus, purchased the Colonial Diner, a 95-seat capacity which they turned into a 200-seat capacity. It became a landmark on Route 1 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Lee became a naturalized citizen on March 12, 1974 and he has always been proud of his adopted country. Lee and his brother were partners for many years and through many business ventures. Lee really enjoyed horse racing and he loved every aspect of the noble sport. He built Golden Creek Farm from an old cow farm to a respectable boarding, breeding and training facility. His dream had always been to have a Kentucky Derby winner, unfortunately that dream did not come true. In 1996, Lee and his brother Gus sold everything in New Jersey and purchased Super Day Express, again working together for a few years before Lee bought out his brother and became sole owner of Super Day. Lee is the mastermind behind this successful business. He has worked hard, taught his family everything he could, building another landmark business here in Florida.
Lee loved the Lord, he accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1987. If you knew Lee, He has shared this with you in one form or another! He also loved his family; they were all important to him. Then he loved his community where he developed many lasting and strong friendships. Lee had a large presence and big heart and he will be missed my so many, especially his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years; Kim (Webster-Way); his three sons, John (mother Yvonne Plakiotis) and his wife, Amber and their two children, Lilah and Gabriel; Jarred and his wife, Kristi and their son, Caleb and Tristan, his girlfriend Kristen and their daughter, Lilly and Tristan's son, Logan from his marriage to Brandy. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews and cousins both in the United States and Greece. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marousa, both his brothers, Constantine "Gus" Placiotis, Steve Plakiotis and his former wife, Linda Cassianni whom he loved so dearly.
A visitation for Lee will be held from 1:00PM-3:00PM and 5:00PM-7:00PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Wilmington Blvd in Englewood, Florida 34224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to . Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019