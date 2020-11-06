1/1
Linda Anne Lippoldt Spivey
1944 - 2020
Spivey, Linda Anne Lippoldt
Sep 27, 1944 - Oct 30, 2020
Daughter of the late Charles and Anna Beth Lippoldt, Linda is survived by her son, Ian Patrick Spivey, and sisters Cynthia (Vince) DiCola, Pamela (Jake) Ingram, Meridy Lippoldt, Debra Lippoldt, and Linda's extended Sarasota family, cousins Jack (Shirley) Brown, and Susan (Frank) Kraat. Linda was tragically preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Holly Dowler Spivey.
Born in St Louis, Missouri she spent her formative years in Batesville and Oldenburg, Indiana where her father was a family practitioner. Linda was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida.
Linda and her former husband, Barry Spivey, were enthusiastic cycling advocates and Linda's accomplishments range from personal bests to countless miles of trips. She was involved in an advocacy group that successfully established the Florida Bicycle Coordinator position resulting in bicycle lanes in new road construction and repaving projects throughout the state.
With the birth of her son, Ian, Linda refocused her attention from social work to parenting and education advocacy and found time to expand her considerable talents as a weaver and knitter as co-owner/operator of a weaving store for several years.
Linda served as Legislative Aide to Florida State Senator Lisa Carlton, spending long hours in Tallahassee and advocating tirelessly for her constituents. Her friends meant the world to Linda- and over the years they spent countless hours walking and hiking, playing Mah Jong, and supporting one another.

During her later years, she was a regular attendee at Church of the Palms, with her cousins Shirley and Jack Brown and especially enjoyed listening to the Sunday Elvis Gospel radio show as they traveled to and from church!

The family is grateful to the staff and caregivers of Aravilla Memory Care Center where Linda bravely lived with Lewy Body Dementia, to Heart2Heart Helping Hands caregivers for their round the clock care, and Tidewell Hospice, especially as Covid-19 ultimately prevented our family presence.

Linda was smart, but self- effacing, humble, forgiving, thoughtful toward others and above all deeply, deeply kind.

Rather than flowers, for anyone moved to formally honor Linda's beautiful soul, we ask that you make a contribution to the non-profit work of your choosing in her name. A Celebration of Life will be postponed until it is safe to gather sometime next year.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

