Benson, Linda
Apr 28, 1940 - Feb 4, 2019
Linda Benson, age 78, of Sarasota, FL passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born April 28, 1940 in The Bronx, New York, to William and Herta Harder. She called Sarasota home for more than 50 years. Linda was a homemaker; nothing gave her greater pleasure than loving each member of the family in a way that made them feel special. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack and will be forever missed by her children Cynthia (Michael) Temborius and Jodi Alexander; her grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Shrock and Tyler Temborius; her great grandchildren, Ava Temborius, Wesley Shrock and Jack Shrock all of the Sarasota area. A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow (directions will be provided at service).
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019