Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fleming


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Fleming Obituary
Fleming, Linda
Dec. 19, 1950 - Feb. 11, 2020
Linda Fleming, 69, passed away at her home on February 11, 2020. She was born to Dorothy Showalter and Rubin Bigger in Knoxville Il. She worked in the mental health field and as a Substance Abuse Counselor for many in years. She opened her own dog grooming business in 1990 in Metamora IL. She and her husband bred and raised purebred show dogs and participated in American Kennel Club competitions throughout the Midwest. After moving to Bradenton in 2002 she devoted her time to art becoming an accomplished doll maker, painter and sculptor. She is survived by her husband Michael of Bradenton, son Ryan Miller of Leadville, MO. and stepson Brian Fleming of Ontario, CA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
Download Now