Fleming, Linda
Dec. 19, 1950 - Feb. 11, 2020
Linda Fleming, 69, passed away at her home on February 11, 2020. She was born to Dorothy Showalter and Rubin Bigger in Knoxville Il. She worked in the mental health field and as a Substance Abuse Counselor for many in years. She opened her own dog grooming business in 1990 in Metamora IL. She and her husband bred and raised purebred show dogs and participated in American Kennel Club competitions throughout the Midwest. After moving to Bradenton in 2002 she devoted her time to art becoming an accomplished doll maker, painter and sculptor. She is survived by her husband Michael of Bradenton, son Ryan Miller of Leadville, MO. and stepson Brian Fleming of Ontario, CA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020