Goble, Linda
April 10, 1944 - Nov. 24, 2019
Linda Louise (Haack) Goble, 76, of Osprey, Florida, passed away on Sunday November 24. She was born in Detroit Michigan, and attended Michigan State University, where she met her husband Gary Goble.
Linda worked in banking, and then as a homemaker raising her family. Linda moved with her husband from Midland, Michigan to Osprey, Florida in 1999. She loved animals, reading, golf, cooking and baking for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Goble; daughters, Kristine Mayfield and Melissa Goble Wallach; sons in law, Kevin Mayfield and Cliff Wallach; grandchildren Nicholas Mayfield, Lily Mayfield and Jack Goble; brothers, Robert and Richard Haack and grand pets, Badger, Luna, Boomer, Yoda and Dexter.
A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Linda Goble to the .
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019