Hallof, Linda
Nov 21, 1946 - Oct 14, 2020
Linda Hallof, 73, of Sarasota died peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020. She was born in Burgettstown, PA to the late August Donati and Margaret Vinceti Donati.
Linda grew up in Burgettstown and attended Robert Morris College. She spent her career in Legal and Office Administration. She was on the Board of Trustees of the Youngstown, OH YMCA and served as Chairperson of the Membership and Support Campaign. She was appointed Forelady of the Mahoning County Grand Jury in 1998.
Linda is survived by her husband, Gordon Hallof; her son C. J. Hamilton and his wife, Julie, and two children (Sarah and Nicholas) and her son, Gordon Hallof, Jr., and his wife Vickie, and three children (Kristina, Andrew and Peter James). Also surviving are her brother, Richard Donati, of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet Robinson and Eleanor Farner.
Linda's greatest joy was spending time with her husband and family. She enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends at Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, Sarasota. She had two hole in ones on that course. She served as Co-Chair of the club's Social Committee.
A private service for immediate family only will be held at Robert Toale and Sons – Wiegand Chapel, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Linda's name to the American Cancer Association.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com