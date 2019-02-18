|
|
Hansen, Linda
Mar 10, 1949 - Feb 4, 2019
Linda Hansen, 69, passed away on February 4, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Linda was born on March 10th, 1949, in Rockford, IL., a daughter of the late William & Shirley Curtis. Linda was a long-time resident of Rockford IL. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to Sarasota (Her little piece of paradise) in 2012 with her husband Wayne Hansen. Linda was an active member in her small Sarasota community. She loved riding her golf-cart and enjoying time at the pool with her friends. Linda was an avid supporter of her local American Legions along with supporting other military veteran organizations. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Hansen and grandson Nickolas Black. Linda is loved and will be missed by her daughter, Cathy (Tim) Whitford; Granddaughter Chelsea (Dominic Castanza) Whitford and great grandson Lorenzo; Granddaughter Cierra (Nick) Carr and great grandson Conway; Grandson Cody (Samantha) Whitford and great grandsons Ryker and Rexton; Daughter Angela Wingo; granddaughter Katie Arensdorf and her three children; Son Mark (Trena) McIntire and grandson Brody. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019