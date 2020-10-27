1/1
Linda Joyce Browning
1948 - 2020
Browning, Linda Joyce
Apr 7, 1948 - Oct 19, 2020
The public viewing for Linda Browning, will be at Mitchell's Funeral Home on Wed., Oct. 28, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm.
Her service will be on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19, her service is limited to close family. Everyone who is unable to attend in person is invited to participate via live stream. We will release details on the live stream once we have them. Thank you in advance you understanding.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Washington Shores Presbyterian Church, 3600 Rodgers Drive, Orlando, FL 32805. Memo line: Linda Browning - Youth Ministry.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mitchell's Funeral Home
OCT
29
Service
11:00 AM
Mitchell's Funeral Home
