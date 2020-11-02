Ross, Linda Louise (Fisher)
Apr 2, 1945 - Sep 26, 2020
Linda Louise (Fisher) Ross, age 75, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Linda was born April 2, 1945, in Palm Beach County, Florida, to the late Russell Gilbert Fisher and Monica Rosmond (Thibado) Fisher.
Linda attended Montverde Private Academy, Montverde, Florida, and graduated from Lake Wales High School, Lake Wales, Florida. Linda was a dedicated cosmetologist/hairstylist for 56 years in Bradenton, Florida. She loved her wonderful clients, dancing, Daytona Beach, and driving around in her dad's white Cadillac; when she was a teenager.
She is survived by her loving children Kay Lynn Westberry and Michael Wayne Bancs; cherished grandchildren Lauren Nicole Westberry and Kailey Lynn Westberry and her dear cousins, Diane and Gary Martin. Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Russell G. Fisher Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lake Wales Cemetery, 630 US-27, Lake Wales, Florida 33853.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com
for the Ross family.