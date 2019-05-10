|
|
Needs, Linda Marie
May 21, 1949 - May 7, 2019
Linda Marie (Bosko) Needs, 69, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, Florida.
Linda was born the oldest of four children to Alexander and Anne (McLean) Bosko in Troy, NY. She was proud to be from "the birthplace of Uncle Sam," however as a young adult she was a wanderlust and headed out to explore the world with her then husband. They biked, hiked, and drove throughout Europe. To fund their adventures, they picked up odd jobs along the way, including being deckhands on ships.Once back in the United States, they selected Sarasota, FL, to call home because it sounded like Saratoga. While living on Siesta Key, Linda worked at the Crescent Club and then at Boar's Head in Sarasota.
For the past 20 years, Linda was a dedicated employee of the City of Sarasota. She was the Administrative Assistant at Ed Smith Stadium for ten years, then transferred to Bobby Jones Golf Club in 2009 in the same capacity. Linda will always be remembered for her loyalty to friends, unexpected sense of humor, and kindness to animals.
Predeceased by her parents and her cherished pets: parakeet Birdie and cat Mom. She will be deeply missed by many friends, coworkers, and her beloved cats: Dusty Nose, Pouncer, and Whyme.
We will have a Celebration of Life Mass for Linda Needs on Tuesday, May 21, her 70th birthday, in the chapel at St. Thomas More Parish at 9:30 a.m. We hope you are able to attend.Donations to honor Linda may be made to: Satchel's Last Resort, 8101 Coash Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241 (www.SatchelsLastResort.org/donate) or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 (www.TidewellHospice.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019