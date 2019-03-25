|
|
|
Niedermyer, Linda P.
Oct. 24,1939 - March 23, 2019
Linda P. Niedermyer, 79, of North Port, Florida, died on March 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue South in Venice. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Church of God South Venice, 351 Orange Road in Venice. Burial will be held in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
