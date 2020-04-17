|
|
Sheppard, Linda
Sep 6, 1949 - Apr 16, 2020
Remembering Linda Lois Sheppard who passed away in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ceremony arrangements are being planned by her family and will be announced at a later date to take place in Sarasota Florida.
Linda was born in Pensacola, Florida to her late parents Morris & Lois Sheppard. She grew up in Clearwater with her three brothers Donny (deceased), Dennis & Danny Sheppard. She graduated from Clearwater High School in 1967 and took a job with Delta Airlines as a flight attendant where she worked and traveled with 12 years of service. She married Thomas Rumple in 1973 (divorced) and is survived by brothers Dennis Sheppard and Danny Sheppard, two sons and two grandchildren: John (married to Molly with son Thomas) & Scott (married to Jessica with daughter McKinley).
Linda later worked in Atlanta as a medical/surgery technician. This job led her to a long career with LifeLink of Georgia as an Organ Transplant Coordinator. She relocated to Sarasota Florida where she would spend the next 20 years.
Linda loved to work in her yard, spend time with her brothers & their families, chill with a cocktail on the beach and walk every morning to Starbucks to spend time with friends.
Linda was a fiercely independent woman, a dedicated mother, sister & friend.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020