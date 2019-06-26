Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
(941) 493-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
5233 118th Avenue N.
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda T. Schmidt


1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Linda T. Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Linda T.
Sept 5, 1951 - Jun 25, 2019
Linda T. Schmidt, 67, of Venice, FL, died on Jun 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on June 27, 2019, at Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home, 1935 Tamiami Trail South Venice FL 34293. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on June 28, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N. Clearwater FL 33760. Funeral arrangements by: Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.