|
|
|
Schmidt, Linda T.
Sept 5, 1951 - Jun 25, 2019
Linda T. Schmidt, 67, of Venice, FL, died on Jun 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on June 27, 2019, at Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home, 1935 Tamiami Trail South Venice FL 34293. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on June 28, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Avenue N. Clearwater FL 33760. Funeral arrangements by: Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More