Kalicharan, Lionel
Mar 6, 1943 - Aug 21, 2019
Lionel Kalicharan, 76, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Sanfernando, Trinadad, died on Aug 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on August 30, 2019, at Manasota Christian Chapel, 1450 45th Avenue Drive West Bradenton, Florida 34207. Services will be held at 11:00amon August 31, 2019 at Manasota Christian Chapel, 1450 45th Avenue Drive West Bradenton, Florida 34207. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019