1/
Lisa Carol Underwood
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Underwood, Lisa Carol
Mar 5, 1963 - Jul 20, 2020
Lisa Underwood, age 57, of Sarasota, FL, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020, at home, where she was surrounded by family.
Lisa was born March 5, 1963 in Sarasota, FL to Nelson and Carol Yoder. Lisa was a dental hygienist for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her father Nelson; survived by her husband Kevin, her mother Carol, stepmother Janice, stepfather Jeff, brother Glenn, and her 2 children Griffin and Madison, along with her in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sound Choice Cremation & Burials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved