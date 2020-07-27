Underwood, Lisa CarolMar 5, 1963 - Jul 20, 2020Lisa Underwood, age 57, of Sarasota, FL, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020, at home, where she was surrounded by family.Lisa was born March 5, 1963 in Sarasota, FL to Nelson and Carol Yoder. Lisa was a dental hygienist for 30 years.She is preceded in death by her father Nelson; survived by her husband Kevin, her mother Carol, stepmother Janice, stepfather Jeff, brother Glenn, and her 2 children Griffin and Madison, along with her in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.