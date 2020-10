Or Copy this URL to Share

Underwood, Lisa Carol

Mar 5, 1963 - Jul 17, 2020

Lisa Carol Underwood, of Sarsaota, Florida, died on Jul 17, 2020. Services will be held at 1pm on November 7th, 2020 at Beautiful Saviour Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL, United States 34243. Funeral arrangements by: Sound Choice Cremation & Burials www.soundchoicecremation.



