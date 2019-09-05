Home

Lisa Finehout


1960 - 2019
Lisa Finehout Obituary
Finehout, Lisa
Sept 14,1960 - Aug 16, 2019
Lisa Finehout, passed from this life on August 16, 2019. Born on September 14, 1960 in Sarasota, Florida. Lisa lived all of her life in Sarasota. She graduated from Riverview High School in 1978. Lisa is survived by her two children Michael and Christopher Masse; two grandchildren, Eli and Madisyn Masse; one sister, Darcy Byrnes; and her father, Eric Harmes. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11am at The Miller Pavilion, 1228 Wagon Wheel Drive, Sarasota, Fl. All who knew and loved Lisa are welcome to attend. Flower arrangements can be made with Suncoast Florist (941) 365-6407.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
