Aguilar Vasquez, Lisha
Dec 20, 1975 - May 6, 2020
Lisha Aguilar Vasquez, 44, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on May 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.