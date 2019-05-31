|
|
Snell, Livingston
Sep 5, 1920 - Apr 8, 2019
Livingston "Bud" Snell passed from this life on April 8, 2019 at Los Angeles, CA. He was born in White Post, VA and retired to Sarasota, FL in 1979 from Gaithersburg, MD. He worked his entire 40 year career for AT&T (later Verizon) and retired as a District Engineering Manager. He was a Marine Corp veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific Theatre.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jane Murdock Snell. Survivors include daughter Barbara Masuyama of Los Angeles, CA; sons Richard Snell of New Orleans, LA and Jeffrey Snell of Cuba, MO; grandchildren Taeko Masuyama, Noriko Blum and Tadao Masuyama of Los Angeles, CA. His ashes will be interred at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota on Sept 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 3, 2019