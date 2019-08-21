|
|
|
Fordham, Lizzie
Nov 3, 1957 - Aug 12, 2019
Lizzie Fordham, 61, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Orangeburg, South Carolina, died on Aug 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm on August 23, 2019, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton, Florida. Services will be held at 11:00am on August 24, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Homes 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019